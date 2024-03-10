×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

Popular Vehicles, Krystal Integrated IPOs to open next week

Popular Vehicles & Services and Krystal Integrated are the two mainboard IPOs that will open for subscription next week.

Reported by: Business Desk
Platinum Industries IPO
The public offering of Popular Vehicles & Services is scheduled to begin on March 12 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IPO market update: Primary market is likely to witness robust action next as two new share sales via initial public offerings (IPOs) and slew of new listings are likely to keep investors busy from Tuesday.

Popular Vehicles & Services and Krystal Integrated are the two mainboard IPOs that will open for subscription next week.

Advertisement

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO

The public offering of Popular Vehicles & Services is scheduled to begin on March 12 and conclude on March 14. The IPO priced between Rs 280 and Rs 295 per share, the company aims to raise approximately Rs 602 crore. This includes a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11,917,075 shares. The IPO allocation is divided with 35 per cent for retail investors, 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Advertisement

Popular Vehicles is entrenched in the entire spectrum of vehicle ownership services, encompassing sales of new vehicles, maintenance, distribution of spare parts, pre-owned vehicle sales, driving schools, and financial and insurance product facilitation. By December 2023, the company had established a vast network comprising 61 showrooms, 133 sales outlets, 32 pre-owned vehicle showrooms, 139 authorised service centres, 43 retail outlets, and 24 warehouses across India.

Krystal Integrated IPO

Krystal Integrated's share sale via IPO will open for subscription on March 14, Thursday and close on March 18, Monday. It comprises a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,750,000 shares. Krystal specialises in integrated facilities management services, particularly in sectors like healthcare, education, public administration, airports, railways, metro infrastructure, and retail.

The proceeds from the fresh issue are intended for debt repayment, supporting working capital needs, funding capital expenditure for machinery purchases, and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

New listings

Several companies are set to make their market debuts next week. RK Swamy Ltd will be listed on March 12, along with VR Infraspace on the NSE Emerge platform. On March 13, Sona Machinery will list on NSE Emerge, while JB Chemicals will debut on the mainboard.

Advertisement

Shree Karni Fabcom and Kourna Fine Diamond will join the SME segment on March 14, alongside Gopal Snacks debuting on the mainboard. Pune E-Stock Broking is slated to list on the SME platform on March 15.
 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

18 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

18 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

18 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Boeing unable to locate work records for door panel incident

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0: Important notice regarding image correction issued

    Education30 minutes ago

  4. Finance museum seeks permanent home amid Wall Street gathering

    Business News30 minutes ago

  5. Indian Army Felicitates Meirabai Chanu on International Women's Day

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo