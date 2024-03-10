The public offering of Popular Vehicles & Services is scheduled to begin on March 12 | Image: Unsplash

IPO market update: Primary market is likely to witness robust action next as two new share sales via initial public offerings (IPOs) and slew of new listings are likely to keep investors busy from Tuesday.

Popular Vehicles & Services and Krystal Integrated are the two mainboard IPOs that will open for subscription next week.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO

The public offering of Popular Vehicles & Services is scheduled to begin on March 12 and conclude on March 14. The IPO priced between Rs 280 and Rs 295 per share, the company aims to raise approximately Rs 602 crore. This includes a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11,917,075 shares. The IPO allocation is divided with 35 per cent for retail investors, 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Popular Vehicles is entrenched in the entire spectrum of vehicle ownership services, encompassing sales of new vehicles, maintenance, distribution of spare parts, pre-owned vehicle sales, driving schools, and financial and insurance product facilitation. By December 2023, the company had established a vast network comprising 61 showrooms, 133 sales outlets, 32 pre-owned vehicle showrooms, 139 authorised service centres, 43 retail outlets, and 24 warehouses across India.

Krystal Integrated IPO

Krystal Integrated's share sale via IPO will open for subscription on March 14, Thursday and close on March 18, Monday. It comprises a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,750,000 shares. Krystal specialises in integrated facilities management services, particularly in sectors like healthcare, education, public administration, airports, railways, metro infrastructure, and retail.

The proceeds from the fresh issue are intended for debt repayment, supporting working capital needs, funding capital expenditure for machinery purchases, and general corporate purposes.

New listings

Several companies are set to make their market debuts next week. RK Swamy Ltd will be listed on March 12, along with VR Infraspace on the NSE Emerge platform. On March 13, Sona Machinery will list on NSE Emerge, while JB Chemicals will debut on the mainboard.

Shree Karni Fabcom and Kourna Fine Diamond will join the SME segment on March 14, alongside Gopal Snacks debuting on the mainboard. Pune E-Stock Broking is slated to list on the SME platform on March 15.

