Updated April 1st, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Prestige Estates shares surge on $240 million deal with ADIA, Kotak AIF

Notably, the stock is the top gainer on the Nifty realty index.

Reported by: Business Desk
Prestige Estates stocks surge
Prestige Estates stocks surge | Image:Unsplash
Prestige Estates in focus: Shares of Prestige Estates climbed as much as 4.87 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1227 per share, on Monday.

The surge came after the real estate developer announced that it has finalised a deal worth approximately $240 million with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Kotak Alternate Investment Fund. 

The agreement aims to develop residential projects in prominent locations across Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

As per Prestige's stock exchange filing on Monday, the combined gross development value of these projects exceeds $2.16 billion. 

As of 10:05 am, shares of the company were trading 3.86 per cent higher at Rs 1,215.10 per share.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 10:08 IST

