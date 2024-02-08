English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Projects in NCR, Bengaluru to drive future launches for Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties reported the highest-ever bookings of Rs 5,700 crore, marking a 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Abhishek Vasudev
Godrej Properties investment in Bengaluru
Godrej Properties | Image:Freepik, Godrej Properties
Godrej Properties, a prominent player in real estate sector, has announced financial results for the quarter, showcasing a consecutive quarter of record bookings.

The company reported the highest-ever bookings of Rs 5,700 crore, marking a 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase and a significant 14 per cent rise sequentially. This surpassed market expectations by 14 per cent.

Despite flat year-on-year sales volume, the company witnessed a decline of 17 per cent sequentially to 4.3 million square feet (msf). However, the blended realisation reached an all-time high of approximately Rs 13,200 per square foot, reflecting 79 per cent annual and 14 per cent sequential increase, primarily driven by contributions from premium projects.

Godrej Properties attributed its strong performance to the launches of new phases and projects, which accounted for approximately 73 per cent of total sales. The company introduced eight new projects with a combined saleable area of around 6.75 million sq ft, contributing to a total of 13 million sq ft launched in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

While the company highlighted potential delays in key projects such as Worli, Ashok Vihar and Sarjapur, it maintains a robust launch pipeline for the fourth quarter, estimated at around 9 million sq ft. Management reiterated its guidance to achieve pre-sales of Rs 14,000 crore in FY24, although analysts expect bookings to reach Rs 19,500 crore, analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Godrej Properties’ revenue surged by 68 per cent annually to Rs 330 crore, exceeding market estimates, driven by higher-than-expected sales from completed projects. However, the company reported an operating loss of Rs 41.6 crore, while its profit after tax rose 11 per cent to Rs 62.7 crore on the back of other income of Rs 220 crore.

The Mumbai-based company showed gross collections of Rs 2,720 crore, up 27 per cent annually and generated operating cash flow of Rs 580 crore during the quarter. Despite significant spending of Rs 1,250 crore on land and approvals, resulting in a cash burn of Rs 730 crore, the company's gross debt rose to Rs 10.8 crore, with a cash balance of Rs 4,300 crore, the Mumbai-based brokerage noted.

Godrej Properties is confident of surpassing its full-year pre-sales target and is on track to deliver 12.5 million sq ft in FY24. Over the medium term, the company aims for sustainable 15-20 per cent annual growth. Key projects in Gurugram, Noida, and Bengaluru are expected to drive future launches.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

