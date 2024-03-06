Advertisement

Stock markets February recap: The Indian stock market experienced notable shifts driven by economic factors and investor sentiment in February. Record highs were achieved in benchmark indices, supported by robust inflows and economic strength.

As of 10:13 am, BSE Sensex index was trading marginally lower at 73,621.91 level while Nifty 50 was 0.25 per cent lower at 22,301.

Market performance overview

The Nifty index displayed resilience by closing with a 1.2 per cent increase month-on-month (MoM), marking a major turnaround after a period of consolidation in January 2024. Despite elevated volatility, the index managed to surge 257 points higher after swinging around 767 points, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Among the sectors, PSU banks, real estate, automobiles, healthcare, and oil & gas emerged as the top gainers, experiencing upticks in performance. Conversely, media, private banks, consumer, and metals faced downward pressure, lagging behind the broader market trend.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) recorded subdued inflows of $0.5 billion, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their streak of inflows for the seventh consecutive month, amounting to $3.1 billion, Mumbai-based brokerage highlighted.

Despite FII outflows into Indian equities standing at $2.7 billion in calendar year 2024 year to date (CY24YTD), DII inflows remained robust at $6.3 billion during the same period.

Earnings review

Corporate earnings for the third quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3FY24) concluded on a robust note, surpassing expectations across various sectors.

Notably, domestic cyclicals such as autos and financials, alongside global cyclicals like metals and oil & gas, led the charge, driving the beat in earnings.

However, the technology sector experienced a marginal decline in earnings, marking its first dip in 26 quarters.

Notably, India's real GDP growth surpassed expectations, registering at 8.4 per cent in the third quarter, compared to 8.1 per cent in the previous quarter (revised higher from 7.6 per cent) and 4.3 per cent in Q3FY23 (revised lower from 4.8 per cent).

The upward revision in Q1FY24 GDP growth to 8.2 per cent from 7.8 per cent contributed to the favourable outlook. Consequently, GDP growth for the first nine months of financial year 2024 (9MFY24) stood at 8.2 per cent.

India's economic landscape is currently buoyed by favourable macro and micro tailwinds, including robust GDP growth, moderating inflation, stable crude prices, and resilient corporate earnings, Motilal Oswal said.

Despite the Nifty trading at a 12-month forward Price–earnings ratio (P/E) in line with its long-period average, broader market segments trade at relatively expensive valuations.

Motilal Oswal highlights sectoral preferences, stressing opportunities in PSU banks, industrials, real estate, consumer discretionary, and NBFCs, while maintaining underweight positions on IT and metals.

The Indian market outlook remains positive, with expectations anchored on upcoming political events and the trajectory of interest rate cycles, both domestically and globally, brokerage added.