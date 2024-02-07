Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Punjab National Bank Q3 profit more than triples

The lender’s net interest income (NII) which is the difference between the interest earned and interest expended, surged 12.1 per cent annually.

Anirudh Trivedi
Punjab National Bank's Shares Surge
Punjab National Bank's Shares Surge | Image:Punjab National Bank
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PNB Q3 results: Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) profit surged 254 per cent to Rs 2,222.81 crore in th December quarter Q3FY24, from Rs 628.88 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal Q3FY23. 

The lender’s net interest income (NII) which is the difference between the interest earned and interest expended, surged 12.1 per cent annually to Rs  10,292.8 crore from Rs 9,179.4 crore in the same quarter last year. 

Advertisement

In terms of asset quality, Gross NPA (GNPA) appreciated nearly 8 per cent to Rs 60,371.4 crore from Rs 65,563.1 in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24). 

The Net NPA of the company improved 33 per cent to 8,815 crore from 13,114 crore in the last quarter of the same fiscal. 

Advertisement

As a percentage of total advances, GNPA improved 72 basis points (BPS) to 6.24 per cent from 6.96 per cent. While the net NPA (NNPA) improved 51 bps to 0.96 per cent, from 1.47 per cent in the previous quarter of same fiscal. 

The provisions declined over 20 per cent sequentially to Rs 2,738.1 crore from, Rs 3,444.2 crore in Q2FY24. 

Advertisement

As of 2:35 PM, the shares of Punjab National Bank were trading 0.64 per cent higher at 102.8 per share.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Feed This Fish-Friendly Diet To Your Pet To Keep Them Healthy

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. UPI Payment Failed? Several Banks' Servers Down, Transactions Hit

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Number of PSUs rise, profit jumps to Rs 2.5 lakh crore: PM Modi

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  4. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement