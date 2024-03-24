×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Quantum Mutual Fund opposes ICICI Securities merger with ICICI Bank

The fund's calculations suggests that the proposed swap ratio results in a discount to ISEC's true value compared to its IPO price and peer valuations.

Reported by: Business Desk
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Quantum Mutual Fund has taken a firm stance against the proposed merger of ICICI Securities (ISEC) with its parent company, ICICI Bank, citing concerns over potential undervaluation and negative implications for unit holders' interests.

As a direct-to-investor fund house committed to safeguarding the interests of its investors, Quantum Mutual Fund has decided to vote against the resolution, asserting its dedication to protecting unit holders' rights and ensuring fair market practices, the fund house said.

Advertisement

Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund and Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund, both shareholders of ICICI Bank and ISEC, have raised objections to the proposed merger. They argue that the merger proposal by ICICI Bank, offering a swap ratio of 0.67 shares of ICICI Bank for every one share in ISEC, significantly undervaluing ISEC.

The fund's calculations suggests that the proposed swap ratio results in a discount to ISEC's true value compared to its IPO price and peer valuations. For instance, had a reverse merger swap ratio been set on the day of ISEC's listing, it would have represented a premium ranging from 146 per cent to 183 per cent compared to the current offer.

Advertisement

Moreover, based on consensus earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2024, the proposed merger ratio values ISEC at a discount of 30 per cent to 77 per cent relative to its listed peers. Even when considering the lowest PE multiple among its peer set, the merger offer would still be significantly higher.

The estimated impact of the merger on unit holders is substantial, with Quantum Mutual Fund estimating a net loss of approximately Rs 6.08 crore to its unit holders due to the undervaluation of ISEC in the proposed merger.

Advertisement

In light of these concerns and to uphold the interests of its unit holders, Quantum Mutual Fund has decided to oppose the resolution and vote against the proposed merger. The fund remains committed to its core principle of prioritizing investor interests and advocating for fair market practices.

 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Enhance Your Holi Celebration with Stylish Fashion and Makeup Tips

Holi Celebration

a few seconds ago
Breaking News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

7 minutes ago
Bank

Dividend payout PSBs

7 minutes ago
The study has predicted a substantial rise in disease burden in India by 2025.

ICMR Breast Cancer Study

11 minutes ago
Two Jaipur Coaching Students Die by Suicide

Students Die by Suicide

21 minutes ago
IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

32 minutes ago
MS Dhoni watches Yodha

MS Dhoni Watches Yodha

34 minutes ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

K'taka CM on Dynasties

35 minutes ago
Drake Bell

Drake Bell On Abuse

35 minutes ago
Holi in Maharashtra: What is Rang Panchami? Know About its Significance and Celebration

Holi in Maharashtra:

38 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill

Shami on Gill

38 minutes ago
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Movies To Watch On Holi

39 minutes ago
Man Sets Himself Ablaze After Pouring Kerosene At Kerala Police Station

Man Sets Himself Ablaze

43 minutes ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

44 minutes ago
The ruling alliance in Maharashtra is facing some issues finalising seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming LS polls.

Maharashtra Seat Sharing

an hour ago
Pawan Kalyan

OG Pushed To December?

an hour ago
RR vs LSG

RR vs LSG match stopped

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo