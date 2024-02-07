Advertisement

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on January 22, 2024, on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday concerning the same.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), in a circular on Friday, January 19, said that special trading sessions would be held in the equity and equity derivative segments on January 20 (Saturday) to assess their preparedness to handle major disruptions or failures at the primary site. The NSE communicated that regular trading sessions will take place on January 20, 2024, from the primary site, following the standard market timings.

In addition to the market closure on January 22, other financial institutions and services will also be affected. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the closure of money markets on the same day. Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country are expected to remain closed for half a day. The Department of Personnel and Training has issued an order for a half-day closure of central government establishments on January 22 as well.

The next trading holiday is scheduled for January 26, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day, according to the NSE website.

