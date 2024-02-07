Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 21:47 IST

Ram Mandir consecration: Indian stock market to remain closed for trading on January 22

The NSE, in a circular on Friday, January 19, said that special trading sessions would be held in the equity and equity derivative segments on January 20.

Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on January 22, 2024, on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday concerning the same.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), in a circular on Friday, January 19, said that special trading sessions would be held in the equity and equity derivative segments on January 20 (Saturday) to assess their preparedness to handle major disruptions or failures at the primary site. The NSE communicated that regular trading sessions will take place on January 20, 2024, from the primary site, following the standard market timings.

Advertisement

In addition to the market closure on January 22, other financial institutions and services will also be affected. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the closure of money markets on the same day. Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country are expected to remain closed for half a day. The Department of Personnel and Training has issued an order for a half-day closure of central government establishments on January 22 as well.

The next trading holiday is scheduled for January 26, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day, according to the NSE website. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Chennai to Have Interrupted Power Supply to Facilitate Maintenance

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement