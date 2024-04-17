Advertisement

Ram Navami 2024: Indian financial markets, including the stock exchanges, currency markets, and debt markets, observed a closure on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in observance of Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) remained shut for the day.

This closure follows the previously announced schedule of trading holidays for 2024, available on the BSE website. The next trading holiday for the Indian stock market is scheduled for May 1, 2024 coinciding with Maharashtra Day.

While stock markets were closed, the Nifty 50 and Sensex indices closed on Tuesday, April 16, in negative territory. The Nifty 50 fell 0.56 per cent, and the Sensex declined by 0.62 per cent. These losses are attributed to receding expectations of early interest rate cuts in the US and ongoing concerns surrounding the conflict in the Middle East.

The Indian Rupee also depreciated against the US dollar on Tuesday, reaching a record closing low of 83.5350. This decline is linked to the global sell-off of risk assets in recent days.

Trading in all Indian financial markets is expected to resume on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Investors can access the official websites of the BSE and NSE for the complete list of trading holidays throughout the year.