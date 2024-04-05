×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

RBI defers implementation of currency derivatives directions to May 3

The RBI stressed that the regulatory framework for ETCDs has remained consistent over the years, with no alteration in its policy approach.

Reported by: Business Desk
Reserve Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India | Image:PTI
RBI regulations on ETCDs: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the postponement of the implementation of its directions on exchange-traded currency derivatives (ETCD) linked to the rupee by a month, now scheduled for May 3. This decision comes following feedback received from stakeholders.

Initially slated to take effect on April 5, 2024, as per a circular issued on January 5 titled 'Risk Management and Inter-Bank Dealings -- Hedging of Foreign Exchange Risk,' the deferment aims to address concerns expressed about participation in the ETCD market.

The RBI stressed that the regulatory framework for ETCDs has remained consistent over the years, with no alteration in its policy approach. The statement further clarified that the circular delineates the Master Direction and reaffirms the regulatory framework for participation in ETCDs involving the Indian rupee (INR) without any modifications.

Under the circular, participants with valid underlying contracted exposure are allowed to engage in ETCDs involving the INR up to a limit of $100 million, without the need for documentary evidence of the underlying exposure, as per previous practices.

The regulatory framework governing participation in ETCDs related to the Indian rupee adheres to the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, and the regulations framed thereunder. These regulations mandate that currency derivative contracts involving the INR, whether over-the-counter (OTC) or exchange-traded, are permitted solely for hedging exposure to foreign exchange rate risks.

Moreover, the RBI highlighted that the regulatory framework has been streamlined by consolidating all types of transactions, both OTC and exchange-traded, under a single master direction. This consolidation aims to enhance operational efficiency and facilitate easier access to foreign exchange derivatives for market participants.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

