Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

RBI expands oversight on retail lending amid rising concerns

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed the proactive stance of the central bank, stating that they do not wait for crises to occur before taking action.

Reported by: Business Desk
RBI
RBI | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
RBI widens scrutiny: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is intensifying its efforts to address the surge in retail lending, particularly focusing on areas like mortgage-linked “top-up" loans, amid growing apprehensions about potential risks to the financial system, multiple sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

While the RBI has not taken any formal enforcement action yet, it has been tightening its supervision of the industry and urging individual lenders to exercise caution in extending credit, particularly in segments deemed to carry heightened risks.

The heightened scrutiny represents a shift for the central bank, which had previously downplayed concerns about systemic stress resulting from credit expansion in the country.

Adopting a four-step approach to supervision, the RBI is now monitoring, warning, penalising, and then acting accordingly to ensure financial entities take necessary corrective measures. 

Initial steps involve moral suasion, followed by more assertive enforcement if needed.

In addition to mortgage top-ups, the RBI is raising concerns about the risks associated with algorithm-based credit models and is encouraging some institutions to slow down co-lending activities.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed the proactive stance of the central bank, stating that they do not wait for crises to occur before taking action.

With the aim of preventing systemic risks from escalating amid global economic uncertainties, the RBI's recent supervisory actions also serve to outline regulatory expectations for the industry.

Despite the robust credit growth of about 16 per cent annually, which outpaces the country's GDP growth, the RBI remains vigilant, having raised risk weights on certain segments like personal loans and credit cards.

Recent actions against non-bank firms reflect the RBI's commitment to ensuring compliance and addressing deficiencies in lending practices.

While lending margins for banks are expected to hold up in the near term, the impact of RBI's credit curbs may become more pronounced in the coming months, according to banking sources.

Mortgage top-ups are now under close monitoring by the RBI, as they are being used for purposes beyond home improvements, potentially posing repayment risks.

The RBI is also scrutinising algorithm-based lending models to ensure they are properly tested and validated, while urging some financial institutions to limit the growth of loans through co-lending agreements.

Unsecured personal loans, which have seen notable growth, are also being closely monitored by the central bank, reflecting its commitment to maintaining financial stability amidst evolving market dynamics.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

