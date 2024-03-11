Advertisement

RBI likely buying dollars: Traders revealed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely engaged in purchasing US dollars through state-run banks to prevent a major surge in the rupee's value, as reported on Monday.

According to sources, the central bank procured dollars within the range of 82.65 to 82.68 amidst sustained foreign inflows.

Advertisement

A trader from a state-run bank commented, “The Reserve Bank of India has been actively ensuring that the influx of dollars is balanced to prevent a sharp rise in the rupee.”

The rupee, following the intervention, stood at 82.74 in comparison to its previous close of 82.7850.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, it had reached an intraday high of 82.65, marking its highest level in over six months.

(With Reuters Inputs)