×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

RBI orders special audits for IIFL Finance and JM Financial

The RBI has issued two separate tenders for the appointment of auditors for special audits of IIFL Finance and JM Financial Products.

Reported by: Business Desk
Reserve Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RBI's special audit: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken decisive action against IIFL Finance Ltd and JM Financial Products Ltd (JMFPL) by initiating special audits to investigate their regulatory breaches. In a bid to uphold compliance standards in the non-banking finance sector, the RBI has launched the process for appointing auditors to conduct thorough examinations of these companies.

To facilitate this process, the RBI has issued two separate tenders for the appointment of auditors for special audits of IIFL Finance and JM Financial Products. The tender documents specify that audit firms empanelled by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for forensic audits are eligible to participate in the bidding process. Interested firms have until April 8 to submit their bids, with the selected auditors slated to commence work on April 12, 2024, according to the bid documents.

Advertisement

The regulatory crackdown comes in the wake of recent actions taken by the RBI against IIFL Finance and JM Financial Products for non-compliance with regulatory guidelines. IIFL Finance faced sanctions from the RBI, prohibiting the company from sanctioning or disbursing gold loans due to material supervisory concerns identified in its gold loan portfolio. The RBI's inspection revealed serious deviations in the assaying and certification of gold purity and net weight, raising concerns about regulatory violations that could adversely impact customer interests.

Similarly, JM Financial Products found itself under RBI lens for engaging in various manipulations, including assisting its customers in bidding for IPOs using loaned funds. In response, the RBI imposed restrictions on JM Financial Products, barring the company from providing any financing against shares and debentures, including loans against IPO shares and subscriptions to debentures.

Advertisement

In a statement addressing the actions taken against JM Financial Products, the RBI cited "serious deficiencies observed in respect of loans sanctioned by the company for IPO financing as well as NCD subscriptions" as the driving force behind the regulatory intervention.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

4 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

5 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

8 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

9 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

21 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

29 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

30 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

31 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

36 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

39 minutes ago
accident

Rampur Accident

39 minutes ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Poland's fighter jets intercepts Russian missile

Poland vs Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo