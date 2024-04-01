×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 17:49 IST

RBI switches back to multiple price auctions for government bonds

Since July 2021, the RBI had been conducting auctions for bonds using uniform pricing, except for ultra-long-duration bonds maturing in 30 years and above.

Reported by: Business Desk
RBI
Reserve Bank of India | Image:Facebook Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday that it will resume conducting auctions for all central government securities through the multiple price-based method, marking a return to its previous methodology after nearly three years of utilising uniform-based pricing.

Since July 2021, the RBI had been conducting auctions for bonds using uniform pricing, except for ultra-long-duration bonds maturing in 30 years and above. However, with the latest decision, buyers will now be allotted bonds at the price they bid for, as opposed to being sold at the cutoff level under the uniform pricing system.

The move comes following a review of market conditions and is seen as a response to demands from market participants. Vijay Sharma, Senior Executive Vice President at PNB Gilts, remarked that this decision is beneficial for overall market development.

While the multiple price auction method is often associated with the "winner's curse," traders believe that the changed market conditions may mitigate any major negative impact on yields. Bond auctions in 2021 witnessed constant devolvement and lower-than-expected cutoff yields, prompting the shift to uniform pricing for most liquid papers. However, the RBI's decision is expected to improve liquidity in securities by distributing ownership more evenly among market participants.

Arun Srinivasan, Head of Fixed Income at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, had previously suggested the possibility of the central bank reverting to multiple price auctions, citing improved market conditions compared to 2021. The move is expected to address concerns regarding concentration of ownership and encourage more active participation from market makers.

Overall, the RBI's decision to revert to multiple price auctions is aimed at enhancing market efficiency and fostering a more competitive and dynamic trading environment for government securities.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Advertisement
