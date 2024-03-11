×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

RBI under spotlight as Rupee anticipates surge amid $5 billion swap maturity

Forecasts from non-deliverable forwards suggest that the rupee, which closed at 82.7850 against the US dollar, may open between 82.74-82.75.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rupee vs Dollar
Rupee | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rupee in focus: Market attention is squarely focused on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the rupee is set for a potential uptick in the wake of a $5 billion swap maturity.

Forecasts from non-deliverable forwards suggest that the rupee, which closed at 82.7850 against the US dollar, may open between 82.74-82.75. 

The impending maturity of the RBI's $5 billion dollar/rupee swap adds to the anticipation. 

Reuters previously reported the central bank's plan to take delivery of the swap, effectively withdrawing $5 billion from the system and injecting proportional rupee liquidity.

Traders are closely monitoring the RBI's actions, particularly whether it will intervene by purchasing in the spot market and if it will supply dollars to counter the swap maturity. 

Should there be a major disruption in the overnight swap rate, the RBI may opt to provide dollars. 

Additionally, it may choose to extend dollar supply through near forwards to maintain stability.

The rupee's potential rise is supported by a mostly subdued dollar, with the dollar index hovering around 102.70 after reaching a near two-month low due to diminished demand amid declining US Treasury yields.

The latest US jobs report, released on Friday, presented a mixed picture. 

While February job additions exceeded expectations, January payrolls saw a notable downward revision. 

Additionally, the unemployment rate climbed to a two-year high, and wage growth fell short of economists' forecasts.

Therefore, market sentiment suggests a growing anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts through 2024, with expectations hovering just below 100 basis points, marking a notable shift from the previous week's projections which stood near 80 bps, according to ING Bank analysis.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

