Updated January 19th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

RBL Bank Q3 profit jumps 12% to Rs 233 crore

The bank's net interest income (NII) zoomed 21 per cent to Rs 1,545.9 crore.

Anirudh Trivedi
RBL Bank
RBL Bank | Image:Shutterstock
RBL Bank Q3 results: Private bank RBL Bank’s net profit surged 11.5 per cent to Rs 233.1 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 209 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal (Q3FY23). 

The provisions increased 56 per cent to Rs 458 crore in Q3, from 292.74 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. 

The bank's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned from loans and paid on deposits, for this quarter has zoomed 21 per cent to Rs 1,545.9 crore, from Rs 1,277.8 crore last year. 

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) remained stable at 3.12 per cent sequentially.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) surged Rs 2,551.1 crore, from Rs 2,440.6 crore in the last quarter of the same fiscal.

The Advances for the bank grew 20 per cent annually to Rs 79,949 crore while the retail advances grew by 33 per cent annually to reach Rs 46,371 crore. 

The total deposits in the bank have also seen a 13 per cent uptick annually to Rs 92,746 crore, with over 14 million customers across segments, as per the regulatory filing shared by the bank. 

The bank currently operated 538 branches with 388 ATMs across 500 districts across the country. 

The shares of the bank settled 1.59 per cent to Rs 265.70 per share, when the market closed today, January 19

 

 

 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

