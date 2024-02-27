English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Record inflows to US listed Asian stocks, led by Japan: Morgan Stanley

The investment bank's client note, dated February 26, highlights a dramatic shift in investor sentiment.

Business Desk
Record inflows to US listed Asian stocks, led by Japan: Morgan Stanley
Record inflows to US listed Asian stocks, led by Japan: Morgan Stanley | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Asian stocks: A surge in optimism for Japanese equities has catalysed record inflows into US-listed Asian stocks in 2024, according to a recent analysis by Morgan Stanley. 

The investment bank's client note, dated February 26, highlights a dramatic shift in investor sentiment, with global institutional investors, predominantly US and European hedge funds, net purchasing $20.4 billion of Asian equities in the US market. 

This marks a potential all-time high in quarterly net inflows, contrasting sharply with the net outflows commonly observed over the past four years from Asian American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

A significant portion of these investments has targeted a broad spectrum of US-listed Japanese firms, spanning sectors such as banking and automotive. This investment trend coincides with Japan's Nikkei index reaching unprecedented highs, eclipsing levels unseen since the "bubble economy" era of 1989. 

Factors such as attractive valuations and corporate reforms have drawn investors towards Japanese markets as a viable alternative to the less favorable conditions in Chinese markets.

Leading the pack in terms of investment attraction are companies like MUFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financials, Nomura Holdings, Honda Motor, and Takeda Pharmaceutical. 

Conversely, Indian and Singaporean firms listed in the US have experienced the most significant sales pressures, with mixed flows observed towards Chinese entities.

Investor confidence in Japan is buoyed by the prospects of stable inflation and wage increases, phenomena not witnessed in decades, expected to lure further foreign capital into Japanese stocks.

With Asia's second-largest economy reporting a 2.0 per cent rise in core consumer price index (CPI) for January, surpassing forecasts and aligning with the central bank's target, the stage is set for an ongoing influx of foreign funds. 

Portfolio Manager of Neuberger Berman, Kei Okamura, notes that despite the current enthusiasm, foreign investment in Japanese equities remains below the highs of 2015, indicating room for growth as valuations continue to appeal to international investors.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

16 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

20 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tragic: Man Dies of Heart Attack in Zoo; Shattered Wife Jumps to Death

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 TUESDAY Check Winners

    Info7 minutes ago

  3. Netflix to no longer support Apple’s App Store’s in-app payments

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  4. Disinformation Nation

    Initiatives10 minutes ago

  5. Zuckerberg to attend Anant Ambani's wedding bash

    Web Stories10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo