The deal is likely to be completed by February, with Reliance aiming to finish the process by the end of January. | Image: Republic

Reliance Industries and Disney are currently engaged in continued negotiations regarding a potential merger in India, with the deal yet to be finalised.

Reuters reports suggest that Reliance is in talks to acquire a controlling stake of approximately 51-54 per cent in the merged entity, while Bodhi Tree is also in discussions to secure a stake ranging from 7-9 per cent.

Although the broad contours of the Disney-Reliance agreement are nearing completion, discussions primarily revolve around the tax implications associated with the merger.

Disney is also exploring options to obtain the remaining stake in the merged entity through ongoing dialogues with Reliance.

The proposed merger between Reliance and Disney signifies a major development in the Indian business landscape, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the entertainment and media industry in the region.

As negotiations progress, stakeholders and investors closely monitor the developments, awaiting further updates on the deal's finalisation.