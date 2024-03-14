Reliance Industries to acquire Paramount's stake in Viacom18 for Rs 4,286 crore

Advertisement

Reliance Industries-Paramount stake deal: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries, on Thursday, announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to purchase Paramount Global's entire 13.01 per cent stake in Viacom18 Media for Rs 4,286 crore ($517 million).

In an exchange filing, the Mumbai-based company said, “Please note that binding agreement has been entered into today at 1:38 a.m. between the Company and two subsidiaries of Paramount Global for the Company to acquire 13.01% equity stake (on a fully diluted basis) of Viacom 18 Media Private Limited (“Viacom18”) held by Paramount Global through its two subsidiaries for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 4,286 crore.”

The stake in Viacom18 was previously held by Paramount Global via its two subsidiaries. Viacom18, a subsidiary of TV18 Broadcast, currently has preferential shares worth 57.48 per cent held by the latter.

Following this transaction, TV18 Broadcast's stake in Viacom18 is set to rise to 70.49 per cent. Viacom18 Media Private Limited is a media company. It owns and operates various channels, as well as content production studios in India.

However, the completion of this transaction is contingent upon the finalisation of the company's previously announced merger with Walt Disney for their India TV and streaming media assets, Reliance Industries said.

Shares of Reliance Industries settled nearly 3 per cent lower at Rs 2,864.70 per share on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.