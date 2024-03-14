×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Reliance Industries to acquire Paramount's stake in Viacom18 for Rs 4,286 crore

Following this transaction, TV18 Broadcast's stake in Viacom18 is set to rise to 70.49%.

Reported by: Business Desk
Reliance Industries Q2
Reliance Industries Q2 | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Reliance Industries-Paramount stake deal: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries, on Thursday, announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to purchase Paramount Global's entire 13.01 per cent stake in Viacom18 Media for Rs 4,286 crore ($517 million).

In an exchange filing, the Mumbai-based company said, “Please note that binding agreement has been entered into today at 1:38 a.m. between the Company and two subsidiaries of Paramount Global for the Company to acquire 13.01% equity stake (on a fully diluted basis) of Viacom 18 Media Private Limited (“Viacom18”) held by Paramount Global through its two subsidiaries for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 4,286 crore.”

Advertisement

The stake in Viacom18 was previously held by Paramount Global via its two subsidiaries. Viacom18, a subsidiary of TV18 Broadcast, currently has preferential shares worth 57.48 per cent held by the latter. 

Following this transaction, TV18 Broadcast's stake in Viacom18 is set to rise to 70.49 per cent. Viacom18 Media Private Limited is a media company. It owns and operates various channels, as well as content production studios in India.

Advertisement

However, the completion of this transaction is contingent upon the finalisation of the company's previously announced merger with Walt Disney for their India TV and streaming media assets, Reliance Industries said.

Shares of Reliance Industries settled nearly 3 per cent lower at Rs 2,864.70 per share on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nikkei

Nikkei slips

a minute ago
Kylian Mbappe

PSG beats Nice 3-1

2 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho

Dortmund win over PSV

4 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

5 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Savarkar Movie

6 minutes ago
Netherlands

Wilders Abandons PM Bid

7 minutes ago
Farmers Protest

Farmers protest

7 minutes ago
Atletico Madrid

Atletico beats Inter

7 minutes ago
Emma Navarro

Navarro beats Sabalenka

9 minutes ago
Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries

10 minutes ago
PM Modi

Leaders Hail PM

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Brahim Diaz

Díaz selected for Morocco

12 minutes ago
Rajiv Kumar

EC Ready For J&K Polls

14 minutes ago
Boeing

Europe aviation regulator

16 minutes ago
Luis Suárez

Messi, Suárez lead way

16 minutes ago
Travel hotspots of Asia

Asian Tourist Spots

16 minutes ago
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies

RPSC APO vacancies

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News10 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo