Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Reliance Jio December quarter profit rises 12% to Rs 5,208 crore

Reliance Jio's revenue from operations rose 10.30% to Rs 25,368 crore in third quarter of current financial year from Rs 22,998 crore in the year ago period.

Abhishek Vasudev
Reliance Jio Network
Reliance Jio December quarter profit rises 12% to Rs 5,208 crore | Image:PTI
  1 min read
Jio Q3 earnings: Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries, on Friday reported net profit of Rs 5,208 crore for quarter ended December 2023. The jump marked an upside of 12.28 per cent from Rs 4,638 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company broke a four-quarter streak of slowing profit growth boosted by subscriber additions partly after the recent launch of its 4G budget-friendly phone.

Reliance Jio's revenue from operations rose 10.30 per cent to Rs 25,368 crore in third quarter of current financial year from Rs 22,998 crore in the year ago period.

Jio's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also known as operating profit advanced 10.6 per cent to Rs 13,277 crore and its operating profit margin improved 12 basis points to 52.34 per cent from 52.22 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Reliance Industries shares ended flat at Rs 2,735 ahead of its earnings announcement on Friday.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

