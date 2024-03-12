×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop on listing

The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 270 to Rs 288 per share, with a minimum lot size of 50 shares.

Reported by: Business Desk
RK Swamy IPO
RK Swamy IPO | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
RK Swamy IPO: Chennai-based integrated marketing communications firm RK Swamy made its debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The company was listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs 250 apiece, 13.19 per cent lower than its issue price of Rs 288 apiece.

However, post-listing, the shares of RK Swamy surged 13.96 per cent to an intraday high of 284.90 apiece on the NSE. 

The initial public offering (IPO), comprised a fresh issue of 0.6 crore shares amounting to Rs 173.00 crore and an offer for sale of 0.87 crore shares valued at Rs 250.56 crore.

Bidding for the R K Swamy IPO began on March 4, 2024, and concluded on March 6, 2024. The allotment process was finalised on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Subsequently, the company's shares made their debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 12, 2024.

The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 270 to Rs 288 per share, with a minimum lot size of 50 shares. Retail investors were required to invest a minimum amount of Rs 14,400. For non-institutional investors (NII), the minimum lot size investment was set at 14 lots (700 shares), amounting to Rs 201,600, while for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), it was 70 lots (3,500 shares), totaling Rs 1,008,000.

Additionally, a reservation of up to 287,356 shares was made for employees, offered at a discount of Rs 27 to the issue price.

The IPO was managed by SBI Capital Markets Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, with KFin Technologies Limited serving as the registrar for the issue.

R K Swamy IPO offered a total of 14,733,883 shares, allocated as follows: 4,333,959 (29.41 per cent) to QIBs, 2,166,979 (14.71 per cent) to NIIs, 1,444,652 (9.80 per cent) to RIIs, 287,356 (1.95 per cent) to employees, and 6,500,937 (44.12 per cent) to anchor investors.

Founded in 1973, R K Swamy Limited specialises in integrated marketing communications, customer data analysis, full-service market research, and syndicated studies. The company is renowned for its data-driven approach and extensive leverage of digital initiatives across its business operations.

In the fiscal year 2023, R K Swamy Limited executed over 818 creative campaigns, processed more than 97.69 terabytes of data, and conducted over 2.37 million consumer interviews. Its clientele includes prominent names such as Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Havells India Limited, and Tata Play Limited.

The net proceeds from the IPO's fresh issue will be allocated towards various objectives, including funding working capital requirements, investment in IT infrastructure development, and setting up new customer experience centers.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

