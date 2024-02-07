Advertisement

Rupee in focus: The Rupee is poised for a relatively unchanged opening on Thursday, closely monitoring the uptick in US Treasury yields following robust retail sales data that has tempered expectations of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Non-deliverable forwards suggest the Rupee will commence around 83.14-83.15 against the US Dollar, showing minimal deviation from its previous close at 83.1375.

US retail sales for December exceeded expectations, rising by 0.6 per cent compared to the anticipated 0.4 per cent, indicating resilience in household spending.

Although the Dollar Index reached its highest level in a month on Wednesday, it slightly retreated to 103.23 during Asian hours.

The 10-year US Treasury yield reached 4.12 per cent overnight before retracing slightly, prompting investors to reassess the potential trajectory of rate cuts.

ING Bank noted that, considering the tight job market and inflation surpassing the target, May is a more plausible start point for Fed easing than the market's March pricing.

Market participants have adjusted expectations, with a 53.8 per cent chance of a rate cut in March, down from 63.1 per cent on Tuesday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Strong US data, coupled with central bank officials pushing back on rate expectations, may exert marginal pressure on the Rupee, according to a foreign exchange trader at a private bank.

Potential equity-related outflows could also influence the Rupee's movement, as benchmark Indian equity indexes, NSE Nifty 50, and S&P BSE Sensex, registered their sharpest percentage drop since June 2022 on Wednesday.

Arnob Biswas, Head of Foreign Exchange Research at SMC Global Securities, highlighted the "83.20-83.22 belt" as a formidable resistance for the Dollar-Rupee pair.

(With Reuters Inputs)