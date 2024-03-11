Advertisement

Rupee vs Dollar: The Rupee is expected to extend its recent gains buoyed by a weakening Dollar, with investors closely monitoring both domestic and US inflation figures for market cues. Concurrently, government bond yields are anticipated to mirror movements in Treasury yields.

Closing at 82.7850 on Thursday, the local currency hit a six-month high during the session, marking a 0.1 per cent increase last week, marking its fourth consecutive weekly rise.

The Dollar index witnessed a notable 1.1 per cent decline over the week, its most significant weekly drop since December, following Federal Reserve Chair Powell's statement hinting at potential interest rate cuts. A mixed US jobs report for February further weighed on the Dollar, sustaining expectations of a possible rate cut in June.

Nonfarm payrolls for February surpassed expectations, increasing by 275,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.9 per cent. Analysts at ING Bank predict a probable cooling in the jobs market, reinforcing the likelihood of a rate cut in June.

“Technically, the bias remains negative for the USD/INR pair, with a weekly range likely between 82.60 to 82.90,” Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities said.

Traders are particularly attentive to US consumer inflation data scheduled for release on Tuesday, which will further shape expectations regarding Fed rate cuts. Additionally, the maturity of the Reserve Bank of India's $5 billion USD/INR sell-buy swap on Monday is expected to influence the overnight USD/INR swap rate and forward premiums.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Indian government bond yield concluded at 7.0312 per cent on Thursday, marking a 3 basis points decrease for the week. Traders anticipate the yield to fluctuate within the 7.00 per cent-7.08 per cent range this week.

Foreign investor interest in Indian government bonds persists, with Bloomberg Index Services' decision to include domestic government bonds eligible for investment via the fully accessible route in its Emerging Market Local Currency Index from January 31, 2025, boosting sentiment. However, market participants anticipate inflows of less than $5 billion from the inclusion, resulting in minimal movement in yields last week.

Anurag Mittal, head of fixed income at UTI Asset Management Company, notes that while the inclusion itself may not be significant, it lays the groundwork for potential addition of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Aggregate index, potentially attracting inflows exceeding $20 billion over the medium term.

Investor focus will also shift to India's February retail inflation data, scheduled for release on Tuesday, as the central bank remains committed to meeting its 4 per cent medium-term inflation target. Economists polled by Reuters forecast consumer price inflation to have eased to a four-month low of 5.02 per cent in February.

(With Reuters inputs.)