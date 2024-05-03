Investor focus remained on the US non-farm payrolls report for April | Image:Freepik

The Indian rupee closed marginally higher on Friday, buoyed by gains observed in other Asian currencies. However, demand for the dollar from state-run banks tempered the rupee's ascent.

Closing at 83.4225 against the US dollar, the rupee's performance showed a slight improvement from its previous session close at 83.47. Nonetheless, the local currency recorded a modest decline of about 0.1 per cent over the week.

Asian currencies experienced an uptick attributed to a dip in US bond yields, with the Korean won leading the gains with a 0.9 per cent rise. Concurrently, the dollar index showed a 0.1 per cent decline, standing at 105.18.

Although the rupee reached a daily high of 83.3475, bids from state-run banks curtailed its upward momentum, as reported by a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank.

Investor focus remained on the US non-farm payrolls report for April, alongside unemployment data, which was anticipated to influence expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's policy rates.

Economists polled by Reuters projected an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.8 per cent in April, in line with March figures. ING Bank noted in a report that today's data was unlikely to alter the prevailing bearish dollar sentiment.

While the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain interest rates in June and July, the likelihood of a rate cut in September has increased slightly above 60 per cent, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

In the near term, the rupee is anticipated to maintain a broad range between 83.20 and 83.60, according to Gaurang Somaiya, a foreign exchange research analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Forward premiums of the dollar-rupee pair moderated after an initial uptick on Friday. The 1-year implied yield remained unchanged at 1.65 per cent, with potential fluctuations contingent on the outcome of the US unemployment rate data, according to the FX trader.

(With Reuters inputs)

