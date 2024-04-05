×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Rupee ends higher on Dollar sales by foreign, state-run banks; posts weekly gain

Closing at 83.2950 against the US Dollar, the Rupee saw an uptick of nearly 0.2% compared to its previous session close of 83.4375.

Reported by: Business Desk
rupee and dollar
Rupee versus Dollar | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rupee vs Dollar: The Indian Rupee strengthened on Friday, supported by Dollar sales from foreign and state-run banks, following the Reserve Bank of India's decision to maintain interest rates for the seventh consecutive meeting.

Closing at 83.2950 against the US Dollar, the Rupee saw an uptick of nearly 0.2 per cent compared to its previous session close of 83.4375.

Despite hitting a record low of 83.4550 on Thursday, the currency managed to rebound slightly, recording a weekly gain of 0.1 per cent.

Foreign exchange traders noted increased Dollar sales after the Rupee held steady above 83.45, defying weak global cues.

"While Brent crude oil prices surged above $90 per barrel for the first time since October and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve policymakers initially exerted pressure, Dollar sales by foreign and state-run banks, post RBI's policy decision, lifted the Rupee," traders remarked.

The Rupee's upward momentum triggered stop losses as it crossed the 83.35 mark, prompting traders to exit long Dollar positions.

With five out of six members of India's rate-setting committee voting in favor of a pause, maintaining the monetary stance at 'withdrawal of accommodation', RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the nation's robust growth prospects, providing leeway for the central bank to remain focused on inflation.

Investor attention now turns to the eagerly anticipated US non-farm payrolls report scheduled for release later on Friday, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting a likely addition of 200,000 jobs in March.

While the Dollar index remained relatively unchanged at 104.2, Asian currencies exhibited a mixed performance.

Arnob Biswas, Head of Foreign Exchange Research at SMC Global Securities, predicts the Rupee to sustain a modest appreciation bias in the coming sessions.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

