Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:13 IST

Rupee exchange derivative volumes expected to plummet due to RBI's hedging rule

The move, effective April 5, is projected to reduce volumes by over 80%, posing a severe blow to this segment, according to four brokers.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rupee
Rupee | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Rupee in focus: Brokers anticipate a major decline in volumes for rupee exchange derivatives following the central bank's regulation restricting such transactions solely for hedging purposes. 

The move, effective April 5, is projected to reduce volumes by over 80 per cent, posing a severe blow to this segment, according to four brokers.

In January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that exchanges could offer forex derivative contracts involving the rupee exclusively for hedging contracted exposure. 

Previously, users were allowed to take positions of up to $100 million without needing to establish any underlying exposure.

Despite concerns raised by brokers regarding the impact on volumes, the RBI's hedging rule remains unchanged, as reiterated by exchanges on Monday. 

Brokers fear that proprietary traders and individual investors, who historically contributed majorly to rupee derivative volumes, will struggle to meet the new hedging requirements and may withdraw from participation.

Analysts anticipate a notable decline in volumes, with estimates ranging from 80 per cent to 85 per cent. 

Moreover, only a small fraction of clients, primarily corporate entities and foreign portfolio investors, are expected to meet the hedging specifications, further exacerbating the decline in volumes.

The absence of proprietary traders and retail investors, who were crucial for market liquidity, raises concerns about price discovery and liquidity provision for hedgers.

Brokers foresee a scenario where both hedgers and liquidity providers withdraw from the market, leading to a drastic reduction in volumes.

Additionally, brokers anticipate a shift in hedging activity for foreign investors towards local over-the-counter and non-deliverable forward markets, given the liquidity challenges in the exchange-traded derivatives market.

In response to the regulatory changes, some brokers indicate that their clients will only be allowed to square off positions for the time being, as per guidance from exchanges.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 10:13 IST

