Rupee vs Dollar: The Indian Rupee is anticipated to show minimal movement on Friday, notwithstanding a surge in US inflation that led to an uptick in US Treasury yields and further diminished prospects of immediate Federal Reserve rate adjustments.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate that the Rupee (INR=IN) will commence trading at 83.30-83.32 against the US Dollar, compared with its previous close of 82.3150.

The depreciation among other Asian currencies remained marginal, with most experiencing a decline of approximately 0.1 per cent.

A currency trader at a bank noted, "I would have anticipated greater strain in Asia. However, the situation has not unfolded as expected, resulting in a subdued market opening."

Commenting on the Dollar/Rupee pair, the trader remarked, "It is currently in a phase where declines to 83.20-83.25 are likely to attract buyers, while the level of 83.40 will trigger selling."

On Thursday, the 10-year US yield reached its highest point since November, while the 2-year yield surpassed 5 per cent, following data revealing a higher-than-expected increase in inflation.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index surged by 3.7 per cent in the first quarter, surpassing expectations of a 3.4 per cent rise.

According to ING Bank, this data "suggests upward risks to" the monthly core PCE deflator, making a near-term Fed rate cut even less probable.

The core PCE index for March, slated for release later in the day, is predicted to witness a 0.3 per cent month-on-month increase.

Morgan Stanley, in a note, stated, "Assuming no revisions in January and February, this quarterly print indicates a monthly core PCE inflation rate for March of 0.48 per cent, significantly above our previous estimates."

The likelihood of a Fed rate cut in July has diminished to 1-in-3, with investors factoring in just 35 basis points of total cuts this year.

Meanwhile, US GDP expanded at a 1.6 per cent annualised rate in the last quarter, falling short of expectations.

ING Bank highlighted that it was the spike in inflation that grabbed the market's attention, rather than any weakness in growth.

Key indicators

One-month non-deliverable Rupee forward at 83.38; onshore one-month forward premium at 7.25 paisa

Dollar index little changed at 105.60

Brent crude futures up 0.3 per cent at $89.3 per barrel

Ten-year US note yield at 4.7 per cent

NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $507.5 million worth of Indian shares on April 24

NSDL data also indicates that foreign investors sold a net $384.1 million worth of Indian bonds on April 24

(With Reuters inputs.)