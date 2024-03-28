×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Rupee expected to see modest increase at open amid lingering downward sentiment

On Wednesday, the Rupee witnessed a historic low of 83.45, driven by heightened demand for the Dollar from both domestic and foreign banks.

Reported by: Business Desk
rupee and dollar
Rupee versus Dollar: Following a slide to a record low in the preceding session, the Indian Rupee is poised for a marginal uptick on Thursday, with indications pointing to a slight recovery after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened to stabilise the currency.

According to non-deliverable forwards, the Rupee INR=IN is anticipated to open at approximately 83.33-83.34 against the US Dollar, showing a modest improvement from its close at 83.3725 in the previous session.

On Wednesday, the Rupee witnessed a historic low of 83.45, driven by heightened demand for the Dollar from both domestic and foreign banks towards the end of the trading day, traders reported. However, interventions from the RBI helped alleviate some of the currency's losses, they added.

The RBI's interventions spanned across the spot, futures, and offshore non-deliverable forwards markets in a bid to bolster the Rupee, as confirmed by three traders familiar with the matter.

Market observers stress the importance of monitoring the central bank's actions on Thursday, noting that a slight downward bias may persist until the Rupee stabilises above the 83.30 mark, as highlighted by a foreign exchange trader at a private bank.

In overnight developments, global index provider FTSE Russell opted against including Indian bonds in its index, maintaining the nation on the FTSE Fixed Income Country Classification Watch List for potential reclassification.

While the Dollar index remained relatively unchanged at 104.32, most Asian currencies experienced declines, with the Malaysian ringgit leading losses with a nearly 0.3 per cent dip.

Addressing recent currency trends, MUFG Bank noted in a statement that aside from the offshore Chinese yuan's recovery from recent lows, there have been limited catalysts driving sustained strengthening of Asian currencies.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller remarked on Wednesday that although he anticipates rate cuts by the Fed this year, "data suggests fewer rate cuts (are) possible."

According to CME's FedWatch tool, the probability of a Fed rate cut in June has decreased to about 64 per cent from nearly 75 per cent a week earlier.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published March 28th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

