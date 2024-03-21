Advertisement

Rupee versus Dollar: The Rupee is anticipated to open higher on Thursday, fueled by the US Federal Reserve's decision to uphold its projection for three interest rate cuts this year, prompting a decline in the Dollar and Treasury yields.

Non-deliverable forwards suggest that the Rupee INR=IN will begin trading around 83.06-83.08 against the US Dollar, compared with 83.1575 in the previous session.

Advertisement

The domestic currency has been on a four-day losing streak, hitting its weakest level in two months.

According to a currency trader at a bank, the Rupee "will catch a bit of relief" at the opening bell "based on the reaction to the Fed," but the trajectory will depend on whether the recent surge in Dollar demand persists. "On balance, I would say these are good levels to sell (USD/INR)," the trader said.

Advertisement

The Fed's median dot plot, indicating policymakers' expectations for three rate cuts this year, remained unchanged from December. Analysts had speculated before the Fed decision that, following the last two higher US inflation readings, the dot plot might adjust higher and signal two rate cuts.

ING Bank characterized the Fed's decision to maintain the 2024 rate cut projections at three as "modestly dovish."

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs noted, "Our interpretation is that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and a narrow majority of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) feel strongly about not delaying cuts for too long and are targeting the June meeting for the first cut."

The odds of a rate cut at the June meeting rose to 3-in-4.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)