Rupee versus Dollar: The Indian Rupee is poised for gains as trading commences on Wednesday, buoyed by offshore Dollar selling in non-deliverable forwards. Indications from non-deliverable forwards suggest that the Rupee will open between 82.88-82.90 against the US Dollar, compared to the previous session's close of 82.9625.

During the New York session, the one-month USD/INR NDF touched a low of 82.92, implying a spot rate of 82.84. Concurrently, the Dollar index (=USD) saw a dip to nearly 103.80.

In light of the substantial Dollar selling, traders anticipate a continuation of yesterday's price action for USD/INR, with focus shifting to the critical support level of 82.80.

Tuesday witnessed the Rupee's strongest performance in two weeks, despite a challenging day for Asian currencies overall.

The Dollar index's decline below 104 was accompanied by a modest decrease in US Treasury yields, following trends seen in the UK and Canada. Economic data from the world's largest economy remained scant for the day.

Investor attention is now directed towards the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, scheduled during US trading hours.

According to ANZ analysts, the Fed minutes will be closely scrutinized to assess the central bank's stance on inflation and the necessary conditions for a policy shift.

Following the January meeting outcome, coupled with optimistic US job data and higher-than-anticipated inflation figures, investors have significantly revised down expectations for the number of rate cuts by the central bank this year.

Current market sentiment implies expectations of 90 basis points in rate cuts for the year, a substantial decrease from over 150 bps forecasted just a month and a half ago.