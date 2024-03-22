×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Rupee expected to weaken amid dollar rally, Yuan decline

The rally followed a drop in US initial jobless claims and better-than-expected existing home sales, indicating sustained economic momentum.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rupee
Rupee | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee in focus: The rupee is anticipated to open on a weaker note on Friday, influenced by robust US economic data strengthening the dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan hitting a four-month low.

Non-deliverable forwards suggest the rupee will start trading around 83.20-83.25 against the US dollar, compared to its previous session's close of 83.1475.

Advertisement

The dollar index surged to 104.1, marking a 0.7 per cent increase on Thursday, its most notable intraday gain in over a month. 

The rally followed a drop in US initial jobless claims and better-than-expected existing home sales, indicating sustained economic momentum.

Advertisement

Market observers are attentive to whether the rupee's initial decline prompts exporters to sell dollars, potentially mitigating some of the weakness, as noted by a foreign exchange trader.

Persistent dollar demand from local corporates and outflows for debt repayments have weighed on the rupee recently, with continued trends likely exacerbating depreciation pressures, according to traders.

Advertisement

Across Asia, currencies experienced declines, with the Korean won leading losses with a 1.3 per cent slump. 

The offshore Chinese yuan also weakened by 0.3 per cent to 7.24 against the dollar.

Advertisement

Analysts anticipate the rupee to fluctuate between 83.10 and 83.30 during the day, with year-end dollar demand in India's financial market contributing to downward pressure, as explained by Anindya Banerjee, head of foreign exchange research at Kotak Securities.

While no major US economic data releases are scheduled, investors will closely monitor remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed speakers later in the day.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Metro

ITO Station Closed

a few seconds ago
FedEx

FedEx profit foreacst

4 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

6 minutes ago
House of the dragon

House Of The Dragon Clip

9 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Nifty, Sensex

11 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit stocks rally 48%

12 minutes ago
Rupee

Rupee expected to weaken

13 minutes ago
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

15 minutes ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii-Sam's Outing

18 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

TMC Electoral Bonds

21 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post

22 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Rath Yatra

23 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Gayle on Kohli

24 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

25 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo aircraft purchase

27 minutes ago
Devara leaked video

Devara Leaked Video

30 minutes ago
Do Not Cross

Japan stabbing

31 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

China's Yuan dips

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News16 hours ago

  3. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News17 hours ago

  4. HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

    India News18 hours ago

  5. WBJEEB ANM, GNM registration begins, check important dates here

    Education18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo