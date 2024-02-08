Advertisement

Rupee versus Dollar: The Rupee marked its ninth consecutive session of gains on Monday, driven by speculative trading and the belief that its recent positive momentum will persist.

Closing at 82.8800 against the US Dollar, compared to the previous close of 82.9225, the Rupee reached an intraday high of 82.7800, the strongest level in over four months. However, gains were slightly trimmed due to increased demand for Dollars from importers, as reported by dealers.

Amit Pabari, Managing Director at FX advisory firm CR Forex, noted that the Rupee has surged, surpassing key levels such as 83.00 and 82.90.

Investors are optimistic about the Rupee's potential breakout from its recent narrow trading range, anticipating a rally throughout the year.

"The current momentum suggests a probable continuation of this upward trend, with a further advancement towards the 82.50 mark in the near term," added Pabari.

The Rupee's appreciation was also influenced by a decline in US Treasury yields following unexpected drops in the producer price index data for December, raising the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to around 3.95 per cent on Friday, recording a nine-basis-point drop for the week, while the two-year yield decreased by 25 basis points.

The decline in US bond yields resulted in higher Dollar-Rupee forward premiums, with the USD/INR one-year implied forward rising to 1.92 per cent, marking a 17-basis-point increase this month.

Despite some higher-than-expected US inflation data last week, investors have solidified their expectations of Federal Reserve easing, with the odds of a rate cut at the March meeting now exceeding 72 per cent.

Forex traders will closely monitor Fed Governor Christopher Waller's speech on Tuesday and US retail sales data scheduled for Wednesday for further insights into the interest rate outlook in the world's largest economy.

(With Reuters inputs.)