×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Rupee faces pressure amid expected outflows, potential Fed rate cut delay

Non-deliverable forwards suggest that the rupee will open at approximately 82.80 against the US dollar, compared to 82.7675 in the previous session.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rupee
Rupee | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee under pressure: The rupee is set to encounter challenges on Wednesday as sticky US inflation indicates a potential delay in Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Anticipated outflows in dollars are also likely to weigh on demand for the domestic currency.

Non-deliverable forwards suggest that the rupee will open at approximately 82.80 against the US dollar, compared to 82.7675 in the previous session.

Advertisement

The US February core consumer price index (CPI) exceeded expectations, rising by 0.4 per cent month-on-month, mirroring the increase in the headline CPI.

Apart from US inflation, market analysts point to two additional factors driving a potential uptick in USD/INR exchange rates.

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has signaled its intention to prevent further depreciation of the rupee, while a major dollar outflow is anticipated due to British American Tobacco's plan to divest a portion of its stake in ITC, estimated at nearly $2 billion.

Recent interventions by the RBI to curb the rupee's appreciation are also considered as factors influencing the currency's movement.

Advertisement

The rise in US Treasury yields following the higher inflation data has put pressure on Asian currencies, with investors scaling back expectations of a Fed rate cut at the May meeting. 

The likelihood of a rate cut at the upcoming meeting is now minimal.

Advertisement

According to Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale, the US data reinforces the view that the Fed may delay rate cuts for a longer period, adding support to those who believe in a prolonged wait before any policy adjustments.

India's retail inflation in February also exceeded expectations, rising at a slightly faster-than-expected pace.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

9 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

17 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

17 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

18 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

18 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

19 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BOJ plans bond buying guidance post YCC exit

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Stage Set For Rematch: Biden and Trump Clinch Presidential Nominations

    World13 minutes ago

  3. Japan's 1st Private-Sector Rocket Launch Attempt Explodes After Takeoff

    World15 minutes ago

  4. Styling Tips To Elevate Your Look Using Minimalist Jewellery

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  5. Is Teja Sajja A Part Of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD?

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo