Rupee at record low: The Indian Rupee faced significant pressure on Thursday, slipping to a record low against the US Dollar amidst sustained demand for the greenback from local importers and the backdrop of high crude oil prices. As of 11:04 am, the Rupee stood at 83.4525 against the US Dollar, slightly surpassing its previous low of 83.45 recorded just last Wednesday.

Despite efforts to stabilise the currency, including Dollar sales from foreign banks and positive trends in other Asian currencies, the Rupee remained relatively unchanged. In early trading, foreign banks were observed offering Dollars, providing some relief to the downward pressure on the Rupee, according to a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank.

However, Apurva Swarup, vice president at Shinhan Bank India, expressed concerns that the Rupee may continue to experience gradual depreciation in the near future.

The dynamics of the US Dollar index also played a role, standing at 104.2 after a 0.5 per cent decline on Wednesday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's assertion that rates would decrease "later this year" contributed to the Dollar's movement. Meanwhile, US bond yields initially rose but later slipped after March's private payrolls exceeded expectations.

The 10-year US Treasury yield reached 4.42 per cent, its highest level since late November, before settling at 4.36 per cent. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic suggested that rate reductions might not occur until the fourth quarter of 2024, with only one quarter-percentage-point cut anticipated over the year. Despite these statements, expectations of a June rate cut remained relatively stable, slightly above 60 per cent.

In the broader Asian market, most currencies experienced slight gains, with the Malaysian ringgit leading the way with a 0.3 per cent increase.

Investor attention is now focused on upcoming US jobless claims data and remarks from various Federal Reserve officials scheduled for Thursday, signaling continued volatility in currency markets.



(With Reuters inputs.)

