English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Rupee hovers around 83 against Dollar, anticipates US inflation data impact

The eagerly awaited US inflation update is expected to reveal a 0.2 per cent month-on-month increase in headline consumer prices for December.

Business Desk
Rupee weakens on Dollar demand from oil companies and foreign banks
Rupee weakens on Dollar demand from oil companies and foreign banks | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee Vs. Dollar: The Rupee exhibited a range-bound movement near a crucial psychological level on Thursday, with traders closely monitoring potential strengthening factors following the release of US inflation data.

As of 10:50 a.m. IST, the Rupee stood at 83.0150 against the US Dollar, a marginal shift from the previous session's 83.0250. Throughout the day, the intraday range fluctuated between 82.9850 and 83.0525.

Advertisement

Having started the New Year on a positive note, the Rupee achieved a nearly one-month high of 82.97 on Wednesday.

Srinivas Puni, Managing Director at QuantArt Market Solutions, noted, "While USD/INR is looking to break 83, the possibility of durable INR strength will be more estimable post today's (US inflation) data. The Federal Reserve could find it difficult to aggressively cut rates if inflation refuses to taper off towards the 2 per cent objective."

Advertisement

Investors have already factored in an anticipated 140 basis points of Fed rate cuts in 2024, almost double the indication provided by the US central bank in its dot plot. Some economists caution that investors' expectations might be overly optimistic.

ANZ highlighted in a note, "We think that future inflation reduction will be slower to achieve and that some central banks, particularly the Fed ..., will need to proceed cautiously with regards to setting policy direction."

Advertisement

The eagerly awaited US inflation update is expected to reveal a 0.2 per cent month-on-month increase in headline consumer prices for December, with the core measure showing a 0.3 per cent rise. On a year-on-year basis, core prices are estimated to have risen by 3.8 per cent, compared to November's 4 per cent, offering additional evidence of a gradual easing of inflationary pressures.

This data will not only provide insights into the number of rate cuts the Fed may implement in 2024 but also shed light on the timing of the first such move. Market participants will be keenly observing these cues for potential impacts on the Rupee's future trajectory against the US Dollar.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement