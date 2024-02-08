Advertisement

Rupee Vs. Dollar: The Rupee exhibited a range-bound movement near a crucial psychological level on Thursday, with traders closely monitoring potential strengthening factors following the release of US inflation data.

As of 10:50 a.m. IST, the Rupee stood at 83.0150 against the US Dollar, a marginal shift from the previous session's 83.0250. Throughout the day, the intraday range fluctuated between 82.9850 and 83.0525.

Having started the New Year on a positive note, the Rupee achieved a nearly one-month high of 82.97 on Wednesday.

Srinivas Puni, Managing Director at QuantArt Market Solutions, noted, "While USD/INR is looking to break 83, the possibility of durable INR strength will be more estimable post today's (US inflation) data. The Federal Reserve could find it difficult to aggressively cut rates if inflation refuses to taper off towards the 2 per cent objective."

Investors have already factored in an anticipated 140 basis points of Fed rate cuts in 2024, almost double the indication provided by the US central bank in its dot plot. Some economists caution that investors' expectations might be overly optimistic.

ANZ highlighted in a note, "We think that future inflation reduction will be slower to achieve and that some central banks, particularly the Fed ..., will need to proceed cautiously with regards to setting policy direction."

The eagerly awaited US inflation update is expected to reveal a 0.2 per cent month-on-month increase in headline consumer prices for December, with the core measure showing a 0.3 per cent rise. On a year-on-year basis, core prices are estimated to have risen by 3.8 per cent, compared to November's 4 per cent, offering additional evidence of a gradual easing of inflationary pressures.

This data will not only provide insights into the number of rate cuts the Fed may implement in 2024 but also shed light on the timing of the first such move. Market participants will be keenly observing these cues for potential impacts on the Rupee's future trajectory against the US Dollar.

(With Reuters inputs.)