Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Rupee maintains stability despite early gains eroded by dollar demand

Across Asia, most currencies remained rangebound, concluding the week with mixed results.

Business Desk
Rupee
Rupee | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rupee at close: The rupee closed on Friday with marginal change, fluctuating from its peak level within the week due to increased dollar demand from importers and a slight rise in the dollar index, which offset gains driven by inflows, according to traders.

Closing at 82.90 after settling at 82.9125 on Thursday, the local currency recorded a modest weekly gain of 0.04 per cent, marking its third consecutive weekly rise.

The dollar index peaked at 104.18, set to achieve a 0.1 per cent weekly gain. 

Although inflows provided some support to the rupee, they weren't adequate to breach the resistance at 82.80, noted a foreign exchange trader at a private bank. 

Nevertheless, market sentiment seems inclined towards further appreciation, the trader added.

The rupee also benefited from optimism following data indicating India's GDP growth in the October-December quarter surpassed expectations, expanding by 8.4 per cent compared to the 6.6 per cent forecasted by economists polled by Reuters.

The benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sense and Nifty 50, closed the day up by 1.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively, after reaching fresh record highs earlier in the session.

However, the rupee faces pressure from a stronger dollar amid robust US economic data and delayed expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, analysts cautioned. 

Despite this, Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities, anticipates the rupee's losses to be contained around 83-83.05.

Investors are now awaiting insights from multiple Fed officials scheduled to speak later in the day, which could provide clues regarding policymakers' perspectives on the potential timing of rate adjustments.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:14 IST

