Rupee vs Dollar: The Indian Rupee is anticipated to begin slightly higher on Wednesday as the US Dollar retreats from its more than four-month peak. However, traders caution that the upside may be constrained following the initial uptick.

Non-deliverable forwards suggest that the Rupee will open around 82.35 against the Dollar, compared to the previous close of 82.3850.

The Dollar index has eased slightly from its recent high of 105.10, while the offshore Chinese yuan has also recovered to 7.2426.

"If there is a dip at open (on USD/INR pair), it will likely have very little carry-on," remarked a forex salesperson at a bank. "From our client interactions, we see considerable interest to buy (USD/INR) right now, which I think probably reflects the nervousness from last week's moves."

Last week witnessed the USD/INR pair climbing to a record high of 83.45, surprising market participants. Traders suggested that the central bank intervened to ensure the Rupee remained within its established range.

Overnight data revealed a slight uptick in US job openings in February, coupled with better-than-expected growth in new orders for US-manufactured goods. Despite these positive indicators, the 10-year US Treasury yield pulled back after hitting a four-month high of 4.40 per cent.

Investors have largely priced in a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in May, with odds of a June rate cut hovering near 60 per cent.

This week, a number of Fed officials are scheduled to speak, potentially offering insights into the trajectory of monetary policy. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly suggested on Tuesday that three interest-rate cuts this year are a "reasonable" expectation.

Key indicators

One-month non-deliverable Rupee forward at 83.40; onshore one-month forward premium at 7 paisa.

Dollar index down at 104.74.

Brent crude futures at $88.98 per barrel.

Ten-year US note yield at 4.35 per cent.

Foreign investors bought a net $282.5 million worth of Indian shares on April 1, according to NSDL data.

NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $566.5 million worth of Indian bonds on March 28.

(With Reuters inputs.)