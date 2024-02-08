English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Rupee reaches 4-month high against Dollar, notching best weekly performance in a month

Closing at 82.9225 against the Dollar, the Rupee notched its eighth consecutive day of gains, having reached 82.87 in intraday trade.

Business Desk
Rupee versus Dollar
Rupee versus Dollar | Image:Unsplash
Rupee versus Dollar: Rupee soared to its highest level in four months on Friday, marking its most impressive weekly performance in a month. This surge was fueled by Dollar inflows into both debt and equity investments, coupled with foreign banks executing Dollar sales on behalf of their clients.

Closing at 82.9225 against the Dollar, the Rupee notched its eighth consecutive day of gains, having reached 82.87 in intraday trade—an altitude untouched since Sept. 22.

For the week, the Rupee exhibited a 0.3 per cent ascent against the Dollar, making it its most robust week since December 15.

Traders attributed the currency's climb above the critical psychological level of 83 per Dollar to foreign fund inflows and inflows related to external commercial borrowing.

Jateen Trivedi, Vice President Research Analyst at LKP Securities, noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remains in "much control" of the Rupee, with visible intervention on both ends. He assessed the short-term trend as positive, foreseeing the currency operating in the 82.70-83.15 range in the near term after surpassing 82.95.

Investors remain attuned to signals from the US Federal Reserve for insights into interest rate outlook. Despite higher-than-expected US inflation data, expectations of aggressive Fed rate cuts in the coming year persist.

"A March rate cut is still over 60 per cent priced in, and we still see short-term vulnerability for risk assets from a hawkish repricing," noted ING Bank in a statement.

Looking ahead, Fed Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, with US retail sales data set for release on Wednesday, offering additional cues on the US central bank's monetary policy strategy.

Dollar-Rupee forward premiums experienced an uptick, with USD/INR one-year implied yield at 1.88 per cent, reflecting an 11-basis point increase over the week.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

