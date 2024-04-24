Advertisement

Rupee vs Dollar: The Indian Rupee concluded marginally higher on Wednesday, despite facing Dollar demand from local oil companies and importers, which offset its initial gains. Additionally, a slight uptick in the Dollar index exerted pressure on the local currency.

Closing at 83.3225 against the US Dollar, the Rupee marked a modest rise compared to its previous session's close of 83.3425.

Advertisement

The Dollar index exhibited a 0.2 per cent increase, reaching 105.8, narrowing its losses observed on Tuesday following data indicating a dip in US business activity to a four-month low in April due to subdued demand.

Below the 83.30 mark, the Dollar-Rupee pair encountered "sustained bids," establishing a support level, as noted by a foreign exchange salesperson at a private bank. This support limited the Rupee's earlier gains, which peaked at a two-week high of 83.2625 during the session.

Advertisement

In the broader Asian currency market, most currencies appreciated, with the Korean won and Indonesian rupiah advancing by 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Indonesia's central bank surprised markets with a rate hike on Wednesday, intensifying efforts to bolster the country's currency, which faced pressure due to risk aversion last week and deferred expectations of US rate cuts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dollar-Rupee forward premiums experienced a slight uptick, with the 1-year implied yield rising 2 basis points to 1.68 per cent.

While short-term stability is anticipated for the Rupee within its current range, Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex, suggests a medium-term outlook leaning towards Rupee appreciation.

Advertisement

Investor attention now turns to the release of US GDP data on Thursday and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation data on Friday, which will provide insights into the potential timeline for Federal Reserve rate adjustments.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain rates unchanged at its upcoming May meeting, with market expectations suggesting the commencement of the easing cycle in September, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)