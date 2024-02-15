Advertisement

The rupee held steady within a narrow range, mirroring subdued movements observed across most Asian currencies. Closing nearly unchanged from its previous session at 83.0425 against the US dollar, the local currency traded within a tight band between 82.9950 and 83.0350 throughout the day.

The dollar index witnessed a slight decline to 104.6, while the majority of Asian currencies remained rangebound, with the exception of the Philippine peso, which recorded a modest increase of nearly 0.3 per cent.

Despite the current levels, market analysts find it challenging to determine a definitive directional bias for the rupee. However, they suggest that an extension of the dollar's recent gains could potentially lead to marginal losses for the Indian currency, as noted by a foreign exchange trader at a private bank. Furthermore, dollar sales executed by state-run banks in the latter half of the trading session helped limit any downward pressure on the rupee.

While the dollar has seen an uptick of over 3 per cent year-to-date and 10-year US Treasury yields have risen by 37 basis points, the rupee has exhibited slight strengthening during the same period.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate the rupee to continue its rangebound behaviour in the near term, with immediate resistance and support levels identified at 82.90 and 83.15, respectively, according to Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities.

In other economic news, the merchandise trade deficit for January declined to $17.49 billion, marking a decrease from $19.8 billion recorded in December, according to data released on Thursday.

Investor focus now shifts to the forthcoming release of US retail sales and initial jobless claims data later in the day, which may influence further market movements.

(With Reuters inputs)