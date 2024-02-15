English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Rupee remains stable against US dollar amid rangebound Asian peers

The dollar index witnessed a slight decline to 104.6, while the majority of Asian currencies remained rangebound, with the exception of the Philippine peso.

Business Desk
rupee and dollar
Rupee ended at 83.04 against dollar | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The rupee held steady within a narrow range, mirroring subdued movements observed across most Asian currencies. Closing nearly unchanged from its previous session at 83.0425 against the US dollar, the local currency traded within a tight band between 82.9950 and 83.0350 throughout the day.

The dollar index witnessed a slight decline to 104.6, while the majority of Asian currencies remained rangebound, with the exception of the Philippine peso, which recorded a modest increase of nearly 0.3 per cent.

Advertisement

Despite the current levels, market analysts find it challenging to determine a definitive directional bias for the rupee. However, they suggest that an extension of the dollar's recent gains could potentially lead to marginal losses for the Indian currency, as noted by a foreign exchange trader at a private bank. Furthermore, dollar sales executed by state-run banks in the latter half of the trading session helped limit any downward pressure on the rupee.

While the dollar has seen an uptick of over 3 per cent year-to-date and 10-year US Treasury yields have risen by 37 basis points, the rupee has exhibited slight strengthening during the same period.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate the rupee to continue its rangebound behaviour in the near term, with immediate resistance and support levels identified at 82.90 and 83.15, respectively, according to Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities.

In other economic news, the merchandise trade deficit for January declined to $17.49 billion, marking a decrease from $19.8 billion recorded in December, according to data released on Thursday.

Advertisement

Investor focus now shifts to the forthcoming release of US retail sales and initial jobless claims data later in the day, which may influence further market movements.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lisa To Guru Randhawa, Singers Set To Turn Actors In 2024

    Galleries8 minutes ago

  2. Designer Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection At Milan Fashion Week

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  3. Shriya Saran’s Metallic Golden Dress

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  4. Yami Gautam Says There Is No Point In Justifying The Film Article 370

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. BJP National Council Meet at Bharat Mandapam From February 17: RS Prasad

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo