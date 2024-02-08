Advertisement

Rupee inches higher: The Rupee experienced a slight gain on Tuesday, influenced by the positive performance of other Asian currencies and optimism surrounding a proposal to incorporate eligible Indian bonds into the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency Index.

Image Credits: Pexels

As of 10:10 am, the Rupee stood at 83.0950 against the US Dollar, reflecting a 0.05 per cent increase compared to its previous close at 83.1375.

The Dollar index weakened marginally to 102.15, while several Asian currencies, notably the Thai baht, showed upward movement, gaining 0.4 per cent.

The inclusion of eligible Indian bonds in the Bloomberg EM market local currency index from September, as suggested by Bloomberg Index Services on Monday, further supported the Rupee.

Despite being "well-offered" on Tuesday, foreign exchange traders at a private bank stressed upon the importance of monitoring if the Dollar-Rupee pair drops below the 83 mark. A potential dip below 83 could open the door for a further decline towards 82.90, according to a trader.

The US Dollar experienced a slip on Monday following the release of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest survey, revealing a decrease in short-term inflation expectations to the lowest level in nearly three years.

Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex, highlighted the ongoing struggle between the inherent strength of the Rupee and interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which have constrained the Rupee from appreciating despite encouraging fundamentals.

Simultaneously, Rupee forward premiums saw an increase on Tuesday, with the 1-year implied yield rising by 3 basis points to 1.83 per cent, marking the highest level in three months.

Investors are now awaiting crucial US consumer inflation data scheduled for Thursday, which is expected to influence expectations regarding potential policy rate adjustments in the world's largest economy.

As of now, market participants are pricing in a nearly 63 per cent likelihood of the Federal Reserve implementing policy rate cuts in March, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

(With Reuters Inputs)