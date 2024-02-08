English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Rupee rises tracking Asian peers, forward premiums increase

As of 10:10 am, the Rupee stood at 83.0950 against the US Dollar, reflecting a 0.05 per cent increase compared to its previous close at 83.1375.

Business Desk
Rupees
Rupees | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee inches higher: The Rupee experienced a slight gain on Tuesday, influenced by the positive performance of other Asian currencies and optimism surrounding a proposal to incorporate eligible Indian bonds into the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency Index.

Image Credits: Pexels 

Advertisement

As of 10:10 am, the Rupee stood at 83.0950 against the US Dollar, reflecting a 0.05 per cent increase compared to its previous close at 83.1375.

The Dollar index weakened marginally to 102.15, while several Asian currencies, notably the Thai baht, showed upward movement, gaining 0.4 per cent. 

Advertisement

The inclusion of eligible Indian bonds in the Bloomberg EM market local currency index from September, as suggested by Bloomberg Index Services on Monday, further supported the Rupee.

Despite being "well-offered" on Tuesday, foreign exchange traders at a private bank stressed upon the importance of monitoring if the Dollar-Rupee pair drops below the 83 mark. A potential dip below 83 could open the door for a further decline towards 82.90, according to a trader.

Advertisement

The US Dollar experienced a slip on Monday following the release of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest survey, revealing a decrease in short-term inflation expectations to the lowest level in nearly three years.

Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex, highlighted the ongoing struggle between the inherent strength of the Rupee and interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which have constrained the Rupee from appreciating despite encouraging fundamentals.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, Rupee forward premiums saw an increase on Tuesday, with the 1-year implied yield rising by 3 basis points to 1.83 per cent, marking the highest level in three months. 

Investors are now awaiting crucial US consumer inflation data scheduled for Thursday, which is expected to influence expectations regarding potential policy rate adjustments in the world's largest economy.

Advertisement

As of now, market participants are pricing in a nearly 63 per cent likelihood of the Federal Reserve implementing policy rate cuts in March, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  5. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement