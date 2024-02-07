Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:48 IST

Rupee set to weaken as likelihood of Fed rate cut in March diminishes

Non-deliverable forwards suggest that the Rupee, which closed at 83.1050 against the Dollar in the previous session, may open around 83.12-83.14.

Business Desk
Rupee to weaken
Rupee to weaken | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Rupee is poised to experience a slight decline at the opening of trading on Wednesday, influenced by a strengthening US Dollar following robust US labour market data. 

The positive data has diminished expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March.

Non-deliverable forwards suggest that the Rupee, which closed at 83.1050 against the Dollar in the previous session, may open around 83.12-83.14.

Over the last four sessions, the intraday range for the Rupee has been narrow, fluctuating between 2 to 6 paisa.

A forex trader at a bank remarked that the Rupee seems to be in a phase where significant movements are unlikely. They anticipate the initial drop in the Rupee to be limited, with the possibility of it reaching 83.18 at most.

The likelihood of a Fed rate cut in March has decreased to 44 per cent following unexpected rises in US job openings in December and upward revisions to data from the previous month, indicating continued strength in the labour market. 

Additionally, US headline consumer confidence reached a two-year high.

Previously, investors were confident about a March rate cut by the Fed. 

However, recent data portraying the resilience of the US economy and labour market has tempered these expectations.

ING Bank noted that market sentiment has increasingly discounted the possibility of a March rate cut ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. 

Analysts anticipate no changes to the policy rate at the meeting, with policymakers awaiting further progress on inflation. 

All eyes will be on Chair Jerome Powell's remarks regarding the potential March rate cut.

While the Dollar index saw gains in Asia, Asian currencies experienced declines ranging from 0.1 per cent to 0.5 per cent. Concurrently, Asian shares and S&P 500 Index futures also showed declines.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 08:29 IST

