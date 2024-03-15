×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Rupee slips amid dollar surge; exporters' activities expected to stabilise

According to a foreign exchange salesperson at a foreign bank, the dollar-rupee pair staged strong bidding in early trading.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rupee vs Dollar
Rupee was trading at 82.9075 against the US dollar | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee slips: The rupee encountered downward pressure against the US dollar, propelled by a broad-based rally in the greenback. The surge in the dollar index was spurred by stronger-than-anticipated Producer Price Index (PPI) data. However, analysts suggest that exporters' dollar sales may act as a buffer, potentially limiting the currency's decline.

As of 10:10 am, the rupee was trading at 82.9075 against the US dollar, marking a 0.1 per cent weakening compared to its previous session close of 82.8175.

Advertisement

According to a foreign exchange salesperson at a foreign bank, the dollar-rupee pair staged strong bidding in early trading. The salesperson further noted that the pair may approach the 83 mark, where exporters are expected to be active, potentially curbing the rupee's depreciation.

The stability in the 10-year US Treasury yield during Asian trading hours follows a notable 10 basis points surge on Thursday. This surge was catalysed by the revelation that the US PPI for final demand increased by 0.6 per cent last month, surpassing economists' forecast of a 0.3 per cent rise.

Advertisement

Furthermore, unexpected month-on-month growth in US retail sales and lower-than-expected initial jobless claims prompted investors to revise downwards the odds of a June rate cut by the Federal Reserve. According to CME's FedWatch tool, these odds declined from 74 per cent to 61 per cent within a week.

Forex traders are closely monitoring potential inflows related to the reconfiguration of an FTSE index, which is anticipated to result in $1.7 billion inflows into Indian equities, as per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research's estimates.

Advertisement

Amid these market dynamics, most Asian currencies experienced depreciation, with the Korean won leading the losses with a 0.9 per cent decline. The dollar index, reflecting the greenback's performance against major currencies, remained slightly higher at 103.4 following a 0.5 per cent overnight rise, bolstered by the uptick in US bond yields.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Muslim League to Approach Supreme Court Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation

Muslim League on CAA

a few seconds ago
'Can't Proceed Based on Assumptions': SC Junks Plea Against Vote Machines- EVMs

SC Rejects EVM Plea

a minute ago
Angry Refugees Break Barricades Over INDI's CAA Pushback

LIVE News

2 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan

Jaya On Supporting Big B

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

14 minutes ago
Murder Accused Goes Live From Jail

Murder Accused Hosts Live

15 minutes ago
Paytm

Paytm gets five handles

15 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

17 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah

18 minutes ago
Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna Sequel?

22 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

LTTS secures order

24 minutes ago
TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now

TSPSC Group 1 exam forms

29 minutes ago
Standup Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Predicts Hilarious Future Of Avocados In India

Future Of Avocados

32 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Electoral Bonds Case

33 minutes ago
Nikkei

China stocks decline

34 minutes ago
NEET MDS 2024 postponement plea hearing in Supreme Court today

NEET MDS postponement

38 minutes ago
Kris Srikkanth and Virat Kohli in picture

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

39 minutes ago
Stuck In A Weight Loss Rut? Here Are Workouts That Might Help You

Weight Loss Rut Workouts

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Caught Assaulting TTE in Viral Video

    India News16 hours ago

  3. CAA Will Debunk Myth Of Massive Hindu Immigration: Assam CM

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Despite NCA clearance, Shreyas Iyer's back injury resurfaces in Ranji

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo