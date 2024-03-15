Rupee was trading at 82.9075 against the US dollar | Image: Freepik

Rupee slips: The rupee encountered downward pressure against the US dollar, propelled by a broad-based rally in the greenback. The surge in the dollar index was spurred by stronger-than-anticipated Producer Price Index (PPI) data. However, analysts suggest that exporters' dollar sales may act as a buffer, potentially limiting the currency's decline.

As of 10:10 am, the rupee was trading at 82.9075 against the US dollar, marking a 0.1 per cent weakening compared to its previous session close of 82.8175.

According to a foreign exchange salesperson at a foreign bank, the dollar-rupee pair staged strong bidding in early trading. The salesperson further noted that the pair may approach the 83 mark, where exporters are expected to be active, potentially curbing the rupee's depreciation.

The stability in the 10-year US Treasury yield during Asian trading hours follows a notable 10 basis points surge on Thursday. This surge was catalysed by the revelation that the US PPI for final demand increased by 0.6 per cent last month, surpassing economists' forecast of a 0.3 per cent rise.

Furthermore, unexpected month-on-month growth in US retail sales and lower-than-expected initial jobless claims prompted investors to revise downwards the odds of a June rate cut by the Federal Reserve. According to CME's FedWatch tool, these odds declined from 74 per cent to 61 per cent within a week.

Forex traders are closely monitoring potential inflows related to the reconfiguration of an FTSE index, which is anticipated to result in $1.7 billion inflows into Indian equities, as per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research's estimates.

Amid these market dynamics, most Asian currencies experienced depreciation, with the Korean won leading the losses with a 0.9 per cent decline. The dollar index, reflecting the greenback's performance against major currencies, remained slightly higher at 103.4 following a 0.5 per cent overnight rise, bolstered by the uptick in US bond yields.

(With Reuters inputs)

