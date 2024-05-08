Advertisement

The rupee showed little movement on Wednesday, maintaining a steady stance amid expectations of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention to counteract sharp depreciation, even as other Asian currencies weakened.

Closing at 83.5175 against the US dollar, the rupee remained almost unchanged from its previous session's close of 83.5075. Throughout Wednesday's trading session, the currency traded within a narrow range, fluctuating between 83.4950 and 83.5175.

Advertisement

Traders noted that demand for dollars from local corporates and oil companies has exerted pressure on the rupee in recent sessions. While speculation arises over potential RBI intervention in response to offers to sell dollars from state-run banks, some traders believe the central bank's proactive measures to prevent rupee weakness have contributed to the currency's stability.

Despite robust local demand for dollars, the rupee has been restrained within a tight range, as traders remain cautious about pushing the currency lower amid expectations of RBI action, according to a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums saw a marginal increase on Wednesday, with the 1-year implied yield rising by 2 basis points to 1.70 per cent, reaching its highest level in nearly two weeks.

Although the rupee has hovered close to its record low levels, market volatility has remained subdued, noted Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities. The rupee had previously hit an all-time low of 83.5750 on April 19.

Advertisement

While the dollar index saw a slight uptick of 0.1 per cent to 105.5, several Asian currencies experienced declines ranging from 0.1 per cent to 0.4 per cent.

Looking ahead, investors will closely monitor statements from Federal Reserve officials for insights into potential changes in US monetary policy, particularly with relatively light economic data releases scheduled for the week.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

