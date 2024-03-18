×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Rupee steady amid inflows, weak Asian currencies

At 11:04 am, the rupee stood at 82.8850 against the US dollar, showing marginal change from the previous session's 82.8775.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rupee vs Dollar
Rupee | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee in focus: The Rupee maintained stability on Monday, buoyed by consistent inflows yet restrained by the depreciation of other Asian currencies and increased dollar purchases by public sector banks.

At 11:04 am, the rupee stood at 82.8850 against the US dollar, showing marginal change from the previous session's 82.8775. The intraday peak for the local currency reached 82.83.

Advertisement

Forex traders anticipate continued support for the rupee from inflows, at least until the end of the month. However, interventions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the strengthening dollar pose opposing pressures.

The RBI has been actively intervening to curb the rupee's decline by acquiring dollars through public sector banks. 

Advertisement

The extent of this activity prompts speculation among market participants, with some suggesting it's in response to importers' demands rather than solely RBI's strategy.

Across Asia, most currencies exhibited weakness as investors awaited key events scheduled for the week. The Bank of Japan's policy decision, slated for Tuesday, is anticipated to include a potential exit from its negative interest rate policy. 

Advertisement

Similarly, the US Federal Reserve's review, scheduled a day later, is expected to focus on interest rate and inflation projections.

While the BOJ's decision is uncertain, the Fed is likely to maintain its policy rate, although speculation persists regarding adjustments to its dot plot. 

Advertisement

Analysts at ANZ Bank stress that while inflation remains in line with Fed projections, potential modifications to the dot plot indicate a need for caution.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

3 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

4 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

5 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

7 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

8 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

10 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

12 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

13 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

14 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

16 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

17 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

17 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

17 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

17 minutes ago
Apple iPhone

iPhones Gemini AI

22 minutes ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo