Rupee pre-open: The rupee is anticipated to maintain a position above 83 per US dollar during Friday's session, influenced by the decline in US Treasury yields that has diminished demand for the greenback. Non-deliverable forwards suggest that the rupee will open marginally higher against the dollar compared to its previous close of 82.9650.

Forex traders anticipate a positive day for the rupee, foreseeing consolidation after a noteworthy performance in the past two days, according to a banker. The near-term outlook for the rupee is expected to benefit from a supportive budget that will encourage bond inflows.

However, the USD/INR pair maintains robust support at the current level, and its further trajectory will depend on market appetite, as noted by the trader.

The recent drop in the 10-year US Treasury yield to 3.82 per cent is attributed to safe-haven demand, driven by concerns over US regional banks, moderating labour costs, and higher-than-expected jobless claims. Despite Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicating an unlikely interest rate cut in March, the two-year US yield briefly dipped below 4.15 per cent, leading to the dollar index experiencing its most substantial decline in over a month.

Market sentiment now focuses on US nonfarm payroll data scheduled for later in the day. BofA Securities estimates a rise of 175,000 jobs in January, slightly below the 193,000 average over the previous six months. The outcome of the report is expected to influence market pricing for potential Fed cuts in the future.

(With Reuters inputs)