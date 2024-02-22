English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 08:44 IST

Rupee to open stronger amid positive market sentiment

Public sector banks were observed purchasing dollars, with speculation suggesting this activity may be on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India.

Business Desk
Rupee
Rupee | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee to open strong: The rupee is set to open higher on Thursday, in line with most Asian currencies, reflecting improved market sentiment. However, it is anticipated to encounter demand from importers, limiting its upside potential.

Forecasts from non-deliverable forwards suggest the rupee will start trading at approximately 82.92-82.94 against the US dollar, a slight increase from the previous session's close of 82.97. Despite briefly climbing to 82.8650 on Wednesday, the rupee ended the day lower.

Advertisement

Public sector banks were observed purchasing dollars, with speculation suggesting this activity may be on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India or importer clients. Regardless, there is evident demand for the US dollar on dips in the USD/INR pair.

The rupee's movement is expected to remain within the well-defined range of 82.80-83.30, with ongoing fluctuations anticipated.

Advertisement

Asian currencies experienced gains on Wednesday, while the dollar index remained just below 104. Positive sentiment was fueled by advancements in Asian shares and US equity futures, following Nvidia's better-than-expected first-quarter revenue.

In the US, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting revealed concerns among policymakers regarding the risks associated with premature interest rate cuts. The recent increase in US Treasury yields was influenced by this sentiment, alongside weaker-than-expected bond auctions.

Advertisement

Market expectations for a Fed rate cut have diminished, with the likelihood of a cut at the May meeting below 30 per cent. Forecasts now suggest a more modest reduction in borrowing costs by the Fed this year, compared to earlier projections. Amidst this backdrop, the Fed's cautious approach to rate adjustments indicates a reluctance to implement immediate cuts, given the potential implications of rapid changes in interest rates.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 08:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

10 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

10 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

11 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

11 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

17 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

17 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

17 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

17 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Australian dollar pulls back from resistance

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Reporter Taken to Bhabani Bhawan in Alipore

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Coco Gauff beats Pliskova to reach Dubai quarterfinals

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex off to muted start

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Lewandowksi and Osimhen trade goals as Barcelona draws 1-1 at Napoli

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo