Rupee versus Dollar: The Indian Rupee experienced a decline on Monday, fueled by concerns surrounding a potential escalation in the Middle East conflict. However, it managed to avoid reaching a record low, with indications of support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) curbing further losses, according to traders.

At 10:46 am, the Rupee stood at 83.4350 against the US Dollar, compared to 83.4125 in the previous session. Despite fluctuations, the domestic currency remained within a narrow range of 2 paisa, maintaining a position above the record low of 83.4550 recorded earlier this month.

Traders noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened by selling Dollars at the opening to mitigate the impact of developments in the Middle East. This proactive measure helped to contain the Rupee's depreciation.

Amit Pabari, Managing Director at forex advisory firm CR Forex, commented, "While the Rupee does appear vulnerable, the anticipation of RBI is keeping the losses on it limited. The downside risk for the Rupee is capped to approximately 83.50."

The broader Asian currency market faced challenges, with risk appetite diminishing and the Dollar index nearing its highest level in six months following Iran's attack on Israel. Additionally, Brent crude experienced a slight decline, reaching $91.10 per barrel, offering some relief to the Rupee.

Regarding the impact of oil prices on the Rupee, a forex trader at a bank stated, "From the Rupee's perspective, oil prices are quite alright following the attack and that is good. This will obviously change if Israel retaliates and you have the conflict widen out."

Apart from geopolitical concerns, Asian currencies remained cautious amid fluctuations in US Treasury yields, driven by shifting expectations regarding Federal Reserve policy. Following the release of higher-than-expected US inflation figures, investors now anticipate fewer rate cuts this year, signaling a shift from initial projections.

This adjustment in expectations, from three rate cuts to only about two, reflects evolving market sentiment and its impact on currency dynamics in the region.

(With Reuters inputs.)