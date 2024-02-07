Advertisement

Rupee, Bonds in focus: The Rupee may remain volatile this week, influenced by movements in the Dollar index, while bond yields are anticipated to mirror changes in US Treasury yields.

Markets in the country remained closed on Monday, January 22, 2024. Closing at 83.0650 against the US dollar on Friday, the Rupee recorded a weekly decline of 0.17 per cent.

Traders foresee the currency fluctuating between 82.90 and 83.30 throughout the week. Despite a bias towards appreciation, the Rupee is expected to experience back-and-forth price movements unless it falls below the 82.90-83 levels, according to a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank.

Last Monday, the Rupee reached a four-month high of 82.77 but saw a reduction in gains due to outflows in the equity market and an increase in US bond yields.

Positive economic data from the US and resistance from Federal Reserve officials have led investors to reconsider expectations of aggressive rate cuts, bolstering the dollar and US bond yields.

The market is currently pricing in a 42 per cent chance of a Fed rate cut in March, down from 73 per cent on January 11, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Abhilash Koikarra, head of forex and rates at Nuvama Professional Clients Group, highlighted the ongoing "tug-of-war between central bank policy and market expectations of early rate cuts" as a key factor influencing the market.

In the bond market, the10-year benchmark bond yield remained relatively stable at 7.1790 per cent on Friday, following a 5 basis points decrease the previous week. Traders anticipate the yield to fluctuate within the range of 7.15 per cent to 7.22 per cent in the upcoming week.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the need for an actively disinflationary monetary policy despite a notable drop in core inflation in December, raising expectations that the rate-setting panel may shift its stance to "neutral" next month.

Traders are closely monitoring foreign investors' activities, particularly their bond purchases in the New Year.

Additionally, attention is focused on cues regarding market borrowing for the next financial year, with the government set to present its budget on February 1.

Parul Mittal Sinha, Head of Financial Markets, India, at Standard Chartered Bank, anticipates that India's net government borrowing in the next fiscal year will likely remain largely unchanged, targeting a narrower fiscal deficit of 5.3 per cent-5.6 per cent of GDP compared to 5.9 per cent in FY24, potentially leading to a net borrowing of Rs 11.80 lakh crore to Rs 12.20 lakh crore.

(With Reuters Inputs)