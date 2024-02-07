Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

SBI Life's new business margins dip to 28.1% in December quarter

The rise in ULIPs can be attributed to the bullish performance of Indian blue-chip indexes which recorded a nearly 11% increase during the December quarter.

Business Desk
SBI Life Insurance
SBI Life Insurance | Image:SBI Life Insurance
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
SBI Life Insurance Q3 results: SBI Life Insurance has disclosed a decrease in new business margins for the nine months ending December 31, attributing the decline to increased sales of low-margin products. The value for new business (VNB), representing the anticipated profit from new policies, experienced an 11 per cent rise to Rs 4 crore ($486 million). However, the margins contracted from 29.6 per cent to 28.1 per cent compared to the previous year.

The surge in low-margin unit-linked insurance plans (ULIP) and the government's decision to tax total returns from high-value policies have impacted life insurers' VNB margins. Notably, SBI Life remains less affected by these regulations due to its minimal exposure to such products, as noted by analysts.

The rise in ULIPs can be attributed to the bullish performance of Indian blue-chip indexes, particularly the Nifty 50 Index, which recorded a nearly 11 per cent increase during the December quarter. This marked the index's best quarterly performance since September 2021, driven by expectations of early interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

SBI Life Insurance reported a 16.4 per cent increase in net premium income for the three months ending December 31, reaching 223.16 billion rupees. However, this growth rate was slightly lower than the 21.7 per cent rise observed in the September quarter. Additionally, the investment income more than doubled during the same period.

In the third quarter, the profit after tax for SBI Life Insurance rose by 5.8 per cent to 3.22 billion rupees. Annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales, a key metric reflecting the annualized total value of all single premium and recurring premium policies, grew by 17 per cent to 143.90 billion rupees for the nine-month period.

Comparatively, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, a smaller rival, reported a decline in new business margins last week due to weaker demand for high-value policies. Meanwhile, HDFC Life Insurance's VNB margin remained unchanged for the April-December period.

Following the release of these results, shares of SBI Life Insurance experienced a decline of up to 3.8 per cent, reaching a two-month low.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

