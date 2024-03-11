SBI shares drop 2% after Supreme Court's rejection of plea on electoral bonds

Advertisement

SC ruling on electoral bonds: The shares of the State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed a decline of 2.01 per cent on Monday, March 11, 2024, after the Supreme Court dismissed SBI's plea seeking an extension of time to furnish information related to electoral bonds. SBI's shares plunged to an intraday low of Rs 772.2 apiece on the National Stock Exchange following the court's ruling.

The decline in SBI's share price comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in the contentious electoral bonds case. SBI had filed an application seeking an extension till June 30, 2024, to comply with the court's earlier directions to disclose details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019. However, the court rejected SBI's plea, and directed the bank to disclose the details by the close of business hours on March 12, 2024.

Advertisement

“There is no question of any mistake. You have the KYC. You are the number 1 bank in the country. We expect you to handle it,” Justice Khanna told lawyer Harish Salve who pointed out challenges faced by the SBI in reconciling donor details and redemption details, which were stored in separate information silos.

The Supreme Court, in response, pointed to paragraph 10 of the SBI's submissions, which indicated that all purchasing details were kept in a sealed cover at the main branch.

Advertisement

“Simply open up the sealed cover, collate the names, and furnish the details,” the court said.

The electoral bonds scheme, introduced as a means of political funding, allows individuals and companies to donate funds to political parties anonymously through bonds purchased from specified branches of SBI. However, concerns have been raised regarding the anonymity of these donations and their potential to influence political decisions without public accountability.

Advertisement

In its ruling, the Supreme Court not only dismissed SBI's plea but also underscored the importance of transparency in political funding. The court emphasised the need for disclosure of information related to electoral bonds to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure accountability in governance.